Blue Lion senior A.J. Dallmayer received the highest number of votes in a competition for the best play of the OHSAA State Baseball Tournament with his diving catch in the State Semifinals against Ontario on Friday, June 9, 2023. Dallmayer received 5,805 votes which was 59 percent of the votes that were cast.
Photo by Mary Kay West
