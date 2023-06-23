Above every name

Philippians 2:9-11, “Wherefore God also hath highly exalted him, and given him a name which is above every name: That at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of things in heaven, and things in earth, and things under earth: And that every tongue should confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father.”

What think you of Christ?

To the artist, He is the one altogether lovely and to the architect, He is the chief cornerstone. To the astronomer, He is the sun of righteousness and to the baker; He is the bread of life. To the builder, He is the sure foundation and to the carpenter, He is the door. To the doctor, He is the great physician. And to the farmer, He is the sower and the Lord of the harvest. We could go on and on, but what think ye of Christ?

It has been said that about 40 billion people have lived at one time or another on the face of this earth and all share one thing in common. They will have to answer that question, “What think ye of Christ?”

Anchor Baptist Church

456 Jamison Rd.

Washington Court House, OH 43160

740-333-7777