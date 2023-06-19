OSHP: Leesburg resident dies in Sunday crash

HIGHLAND COUNTY —A 64-year-old Leesburg resident has died as the result of Sunday’s single-vehicle accident on State Route 138, south of milepost 26 in Paint Township, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

At approximately 5:09 p.m. Sunday, a 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe, driven by Cossie R. Ferguson, was heading south on State Route 138, according to OSHP. The Hyundai drove off the left side of the roadway and struck a ditch and a tree.

Ferguson succumbed to fatal injuries at the scene of the crash, according to OSHP. Ferguson was reportedly not wearing a safety belt at the time of the crash.

OSHP was assisted at the scene by the Paint Township Joint EMS & Fire District, Highland County Sheriff’s Office, Highland County Coroner’s Office, and Grooms & Son Towing Service.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wilmington Post.