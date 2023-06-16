(Standing, l-r) President of Club Jim Moore, Toby Mitchell, Blake Walker, Natalie Lindsey, Nathaniel Crichton, Hayden Hays, and Vice President, Leonard Wheatcraft Courtesy photos Richard Stiffler, left, won the Jim Valentine trophy for his 1962 Chevy pick-up truck. Joy Valentine, right, gave the award. Courtesy photos

The Dragin’ Angel Car Club held a car show at the Fayette County Fairgrounds on Sunday, June 11. It was unfortunate the weather turned cool with rain. The rain was needed, so members and guests enjoyed a time of food and fellowship together.

Richard Stiffler was awarded the Jim Valentine trophy by Joy Valentine.

This year’s graduating seniors awarded scholarships are: Toby Mitchell will be attending Miami University; Blake Walker, Ohio University; Natalie Lindsey, Southern State; Nathaniel Crichton, Southern State; and Hayden Hays, University of Cincinnati.