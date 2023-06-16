The Dragin’ Angel Car Club held a car show at the Fayette County Fairgrounds on Sunday, June 11. It was unfortunate the weather turned cool with rain. The rain was needed, so members and guests enjoyed a time of food and fellowship together.
Richard Stiffler was awarded the Jim Valentine trophy by Joy Valentine.
This year’s graduating seniors awarded scholarships are: Toby Mitchell will be attending Miami University; Blake Walker, Ohio University; Natalie Lindsey, Southern State; Nathaniel Crichton, Southern State; and Hayden Hays, University of Cincinnati.