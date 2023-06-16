Tyler Tackage, a graduate of Washington High School, was the recipient of the 2022 Clarence A. Christman Jr. Award.

The Record-Herald and the Washington Shrine Club are pleased to inform the public regarding the 55th-annual Clarence A. Christman Jr. Award.

There are 22 nominees this year for the prestigious award. Ten are graduates of Washington High School and 12 recently graduated from Miami Trace High School.

The nominees with their biographical information will be featured in the Wednesday, June 21 issue of the Record-Herald with the winner to be announced later next week.

The winner will receive a plaque and a $500 scholarship.

The Record-Herald began this award in 1969 and is pleased to continue this long-standing tradition. The Record-Herald is equally pleased to have the Washington Shrine Club as our new co-sponsor of the Christman Award.

The award goes to a senior from Miami Trace High School or Washington High School who best represents excellence in the areas of academics, athletics and leadership.

It was established in honor of Washington Court House native Clarence A. Christman.

Clarence was serving as City Manager when he unexpectedly passed away after helping at the scene of a fire here in town.

He was a budding athlete as a youngster and later was able to pay back to others some of the help and assistance he was afforded as a youth from humble beginnings.