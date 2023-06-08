Washington Municipal Court civil legal news

From the Washington Municipal Court:

LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, SC v. Anthony E. Wood, 433 Kathryn Ct., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $1,590.40, for complaint.

LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, SC v. Timothy L. Frederick, 959 Leslie Trace Road NW, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $1,527.32, for complaint.

LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, SC v. Keith E. Lippert, 11874 Reid Road NW, Jeffersonville, OH, claims amount $1,763.27, for complaint.

LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, SC v. Tammy Harlan aka Tammy Yahn, 609 Village Ct. Apt. B, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $2,037.58, for complaint.

LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, SC v. Amy Dunn, 40 Residence Dr., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $865.22, for complaint.

LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, SC v. Kaitlin Bushong, 349 Hess Road, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $1,162.02, for complaint.

Discover Bank, New Albany, OH v. Thasha Creed, 324 Gregg St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $5,421.93, for complaint.

Discover Bank, New Albany, OH v. Michael L. Bishop, 429 Woodsview Sq., Jeffersonville, OH, claims amount $7,154.08, for complaint.

Discover Bank, New Albany, OH v. Matthew S. Raymond, 149 Hawthorne Dr. SE, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $2,084.12, for complaint.

Discover Bank, New Albany, OH v. Victoria L. Wilson, 1334 N. North St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $2,228.57, for complaint.

Progressive Preferred Insurance Company, Mayfield Heights, OH v. Julianne Robinson, 736 E. Market St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $3,436.01, for complaint.

Discover Bank, New Albany, OH v. Cynthia K. McConkey, 3142 SR 41 NW, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $8,101.47, for complaint.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, Norfolk, VA v. John R. Vannorsdall, 6644 Upper Jamestown Road, Jeffersonville, OH, claims amount $823.07, for complaint.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, Norfolk, VA v. Angela LeBeau, 10539 Post Road, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $3,536.53, for complaint.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, Norfolk, VA v. Deanna Cooper, 15 Colonial Dr., Jeffersonville, OH, claims amount $1,873.89, for complaint.

Discover Bank, New Albany, OH v. Michelle L. Moore, 424 Leslie Trace Road NW, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $1,310.11, for complaint.

Discover Bank, New Albany, OH v. Jason M. Moore, 424 Leslie Trace Road NW, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $7,940.77, for complaint.