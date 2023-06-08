Alzheimer’s Assoc. to host ‘The Longest Day’ this Saturday

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Alzheimer’s Association of Fayette County will be hosting its annual “The Longest Day” event this Saturday evening.

Local food trucks and coffee shops will be available, and patrons can win door prizes at the event, located in downtown Washington Court House on Saturday, June 10, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Opening ceremonies with City Manager Joe Denen will begin at 5 p.m. with Vinyl Coffee’s opening musician playing from 5:15 p.m. to 6 p.m. Following will be local band, “Dumbfounded,” performing from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Guests can “cruise in” from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with Dragin’ Angels Car Club.

Local trucks that will be available to purchase food and drinks during the event will include; Vinyl Coffee, Super Sport Pizza & Wings, Beer Garden/Tap Truck Cincinnati, Aloha Tacos and More, KK’s Grubb Hubb, Little Bear Food Group, Werner’s BBQ, and Gigi’s Kettle Pop and Lemonade.

All proceeds accumulated from The Longest Day Event will go to the Central Ohio Alzheimer’s Association to help further Alzheimer’s research and local health care. The Alzheimer’s Association booth will be available for attendees during the event.

Bring your own lawn chair and sip on drinks while enjoying local music.