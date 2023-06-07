Washington Municipal Court crimes and traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio

Shia M. Muse, Bainbridge, Ohio, 71/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Julie R. Plikerd, Norwood, Ohio, registration violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Summer L. Sams, Louisville, Kentucky, 94/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Man Siwakoti, Fairfield, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Justin Craigo, Elyria, Ohio, 91/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Chelsi A. Knisley, 13692 SR 41, Jeffersonville, Ohio, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Sarah M. Worley, Mcewen, Tennessee, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Joyce Antwi, Columbus, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Amber Curtis, Columbus, Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Scott D. King, Columbus, Ohio, 93/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Todd J. Heglin, Cincinnati, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Larry Ross, Hillsboro, Ohio, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Nigel W. Robertson, Hamilton, Ohio, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Ronald E. Spangler, New Holland, Ohio, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Heather Hoy, Marion, Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $146, case was waived by defendant.

Danielle Louiso, New Richmond, Ohio, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $116, case was waived by defendant.

David Kopper, Louisville, Kentucky, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Sheryl D. Sever, Frankfort, Ohio, physical control, fine $450, court costs $145, fined $450 and costs, 13 days in jail, suspend 10 days if no similar offenses for five years, terminate ALS.

Rasheed F. Muhammad, Columbus, Ohio, 73/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Joseph T. Scully, Hilliard, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $120, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Bailey K. Haussler, Cincinnati, Ohio, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Alexandra G. Posavac, Greenfield, Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Diana Fernandez-Uvalle, Madisonville, Kentucky, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Iesha M. Pettiford, 913 S. Hinde St., Washington C.H., Ohio, 72/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Bobby R. Smith, South Solon, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Matthew C. Vandoorne, Mckinney, Texas, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Gavin M. Bonn, London, Ohio, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Juan C. Sifuentes Jr., Carrolton, Texas, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Justen S. Cheers, Mason, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Lolita Smith, 3185 Worthington Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Isaiah A. Hughes, New Lenox, Illinois, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Chasity R. Thomas, 1336 Yellowbud Pl., Washington C.H., Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Nina C. Ciocca, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jakob W. Bielivuk, Sewickley, Pennsylvania, 69/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Dennis N. Dadson, Cincinnati, Ohio, 100/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Paru Chhetri, Liberty Twp., Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Luke Englehard, Clarksville, Ohio, violation of equipment regulations, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Gulkhavo Tursunova, Reynoldsburg, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Joshua L. Brooks, Greenfield, Ohio, 86/55 speed, fine $150, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Erika E. Stark, Mason, Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Domonique J. Reed, Cleveland, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Derrick Owens, Buffalo, New York, possession of marijuana, fine $150, court costs $120, case was waived by defendant.

Taylor Candi, Buffalo, New York, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Edward L. Arnott, Circleville, Ohio, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

John W. Vanover, 1177 Commons Dr., Washington C.H., Ohio, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Alicia Stafford, Louisville, Kentucky, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Cody B. Whitaker, 11665 Reid Road NW, Jeffersonville, Ohio, traffic control device, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Nathan Hammock, 6557 SR 41 E, Washington C.H., Ohio, 69/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.