Community Calendar

WCH School District to hold special board meeting

The Washington Court House City School District will hold a special board meeting (executive session only) on Tuesday, June 6 at 7 a.m. at the Board of Education office located at 306 Highland Ave., Washington Court House, for consideration of the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion or compensation of an employee or official, or the investigation of charges or complaints against an employee, official, licensee or student, unless the employee, official, licensee or student requests a public hearing and any other such business that may come before the board.

Red Cross Blood Drive to be held

A Red Cross Blood Drive will be held Tuesday, June 6 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Grace United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS, 740-437-7106, or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: GraceUMC

Red Cross Blood Drive scheduled

A Red Cross Blood Drive will be held Thursday, June 8 from 1-6 p.m. at Adena Fayette Medical Center – Medical Arts Conference Room, Building #2. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: AFMC

Republican Women’s Club to meet

The Fayette County Republican Women’s Club will meet Thursday, June 8 at 6 p.m. at the Center for Economic Development, 101 E. East St. in Washington Court House. New members are welcome.

Community Health Fair & Family Fun Day returns

The Community Health Fair Family Fun Day is back Saturday, June 10 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grace Community Church, 525 Glenn Ave. in Washington Court House. Screenings will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the Columbus Zoo will make an appearance at noon. For more information about the health fair, visit Fayette County Public Health on Facebook at facebook.com/faycohd.

Local Democrats to hold June meeting

The Fayette County Democrats will have their June meeting on Thursday, June 15. The meeting will be held at the Evelyn Pentzer meeting room at 105 E. East St. in Washington C.H. at 7 p.m.