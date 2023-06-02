MT’s Casto to attend Wittenberg University

Before he graduated from Miami Trace High School as a member of the Class of 2023, Cameron Casto signed a letter of intent to attend Wittenberg University, where he will play football for the Tigers and continue his education.

Casto had other institutions, such as Eastern Kentucky University, the University of Akron and Marshall University, under consideration.

Casto plans to major in Environmental Science with a focus in Agriculture.

After college, Casto said, “I plan to get a job in the Agricultural career field and I want to be some type of chemical or seeds sales rep.”

His favorite teacher at Miami Trace was Amanda Swigert, the Ag teacher.

Casto said his favorite class was FFA.

“My favorite memory from football would probably be the senior trip we took the summer before our senior season in which we camped out at Hocking Hills,” Casto said.

“I would like to thank my parents, Mark and Gina Casto,” Camerson said. He also spoke of his appreciation of Miami Trace head coach, Jerry Williams, and also coaches Curt Ware and Joe Henry.

“I will have to study a lot more in college in order to keep good grades and pass the classes,” Casto said when asked about the commitment needed to succeed in college.

“Sports-wise, I will have to put in extra work outside of the everyday practices and workouts to better myself as an athlete,” Casto said. “Socially, I plan to meet my new teammates but I will primarily focus on myself as an athlete and a student.”

“Cameron was our center,” Williams said. “He kind of led our offensive line. He played linebacker and he is a long snapper.

“Wittenberg is definitely getting a gem there,” Williams said. “He’s a kid who could have gone and (been a long snapper) at a higher level. He’s playing at Wittenberg. I think he’s going to do well there.

“He’s an offensive lineman that was slow to blossom with us, but then, man, once he did, he was a very heady kid, very intelligent,” Williams said. “He did a fantastic job with our offensive line. He was one we certainly could rely upon. He’s going to be a hidden gem for Wittenberg.”