Lemaster named Second-Team, All-Ohio in baseball

Washington High School senior Tanner Lemaster has completed the trifecta. After earning First-Team, All-Ohio honors in football and Third-Team, All-Ohio honors in basketball, it was announced on Friday, June 2 by the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association that Lemaster received Second-Team, All-Ohio honors in baseball.

Lemaster was selected as a pitcher, posting an unblemished 9-0 record on the mound. He has pitched five complete games with two shutouts this season over 53 innings. His ERA sits at 0.53 after his complete game performance in the Regional Championship against Bloom-Carroll on Thursday. He has allowed a total of eight runs this season with just four of them being earned. Lemaster has struck out 74 batters and allowed 33 hits while walking just 13 for the season.

The Blue Lions play in the Regional Championship on Friday, June 2 against Cambridge at 5 p.m. at Ohio Dominican University. The winner will advance to the State Semifinal game on Friday, June 9 at 1 p.m. at Canal Park in Akron, home of the RubberDucks.