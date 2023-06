According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

May 31

Henry Copas, 26, 2160 Jenni Lane, speed.

Chad T. Byers, 36, 225 Forest St., no operator’s license.

May 30

Thomas Studebaker, 63, 602 Carolyn Road, marked lanes violation.

Daniel C. Ogden, 36, 5538 Inskeep Road, speed.