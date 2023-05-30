Jennings headlines Greenfield festival

Whey Jennings, the grandson of late country music superstar Waylon Jennings, will be the headline performer at the new Greenfield Music Festival that will be held for the first time June 2-4.

The new festival replaces the former Greene Countrie Towne Festival, which the Greenfield Rotary Club operated for 35 years, most recently last July, under a variety of names. When the announcement was made in October of last year that the Rotary Club was moving on from the festival, it said it was time for new blood and new ideas.

But the Rotary Club will still be part of the festival, holding its annual auction on Saturday afternoon.

The new festival will be held on the downtown streets of Greenfield and will feature a blend of music, food, games and more.

”Attendees can expect to be entertained by an eclectic lineup of musicians, participate in a variety of contests, and indulge in the heart-warming camaraderie that this vibrant community gathering brings,” said a news release from Angel Poole, entertainment chairman for the new festival.

Jennings is expected to carry forward his grandfather’s legacy with his gritty, authentic country tunes, Poole said.

Alongside Jennings, local favorites like Sean Poole & Buckin’ Krazy, The Jesters, 7 Mile Bluegrass, Kyle Norse, Dusty Barrett, and Steven Dowd are also set to perform. For those who enjoy a dance performance, the Modern Movement Dance Company will be showcasing its talent.

“But the festival isn’t just about the music. The Greenfield Music Festival is also a celebration of the community and its traditions,” said Angel Poole. “The annual queen’s contest and baby contest are much-anticipated events that bring out the charm and spirit of Greenfield’s residents. The festival parade is another highlight, promising a spectacle of color, creativity and local culture.”

For the motor enthusiasts, there will be an antique tractor show, a car show, and a Jeep meet-and-greet.

“Families are also well catered for at the festival with a variety of games and bounce houses set to keep the little ones entertained,” Angel Poole said. “For those looking for a bit more adrenaline, a power wheels derby is on the cards, along with a 10K/5K/one-mile run for those looking to test their stamina.

“Of course, no festival is complete without food, and the Greenfield Music Festival is no exception. Food vendors will be offering a wide range of delicious treats from local delicacies to international favorites. Crafters and other vendors will also be displaying their unique creations and items, offering attendees the chance to purchase something special as a memento of their festival experience.”

Festival organizers tried to bring John Paycheck, the son of Greenfield and country music legend Johnny Paycheck, to this year’s festival, but his recent booking of a performance elsewhere ended that effort.

They also attempted to bring in rides but by the time they organized the ride companies were all booked.

To get a complete schedule for the festival schedule and for additional information, visit www.greenfieldmusicfestival.org.

The event was moved to June so it would have less local events to compete against, according to Angel Poole.

“In essence, the 2023 Greenfield Music Festival is set to be a celebration of music, community, and fun,” Angel Poole said. Whether you’re a local resident or a visitor, the festival invites everyone to partake in its lively atmosphere. So mark your calendars for June 2-4 and get ready to immerse yourself in the vibrant spirit of Greenfield, Ohio.”

