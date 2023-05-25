Locals named to SSCC honors lists for spring semester

Southern State Community College has released its President’s List and Dean’s List for academic excellence for spring semester 2023.

To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must maintain a 4.0-grade point average while carrying a specific number of academic credit hours. Those who achieve the Dean’s List are full-time students who have earned at least a 3.5-grade point average out of a possible 4.0.

Fayette County students

Those named to the President’s List include – Mt Sterling: Gabriel Campagna; Washington Court House: Mackenzie Cory, Katelynn Crichton, Drew Ferguson, Felicia Mathews, Toby Mitchell, Preston Riner, Treyen Wilson. Those named to the Dean’s List include – Washington Court House: Addison Chambers, Katie Harris, Kayli Merritt.

Chartered in 1975, Southern State provides close-to-home convenience and a supportive community experience. Delivering on its mission to provide an affordable, accessible, high-quality education, Southern State offers associate degree programs, certificate programs, bachelor’s degree completion through on-site partnership agreements, adult basic literacy courses, GED (ASPIRE), and workforce training programs.