Fayette County Public Health will offer free sports physicals by appointment only during the months of June and July. Pictured are certified nurse practitioner Darci Moore and Kade Batson. Submitted photo

Fayette County Public Health will offer free sports physicals in June and July. Appointments are required.

Dates are:

June 12, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

June 22, 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

July 25, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

July 27, 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Schedule online by visiting the health department website at faycohd.org, or call 740-335-5910. The paperwork can also be found on the website and may be completed ahead of time.