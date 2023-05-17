WHS’ Bagheri advances to tennis District semifinals

ATHENS — Washington High School junior Blake Bagheri traveled to Ohio University Wednesday, May 17 to defend his No. 3 seed in the District Tournament.

In his initial match, Blake faced senior Teegan Carpenter, the No. 6 seed from Ironton. After a slow start and dropping the first set, 2-6, Bagheri roared back to take the next two sets, 6-2, 6-1.

After a 45-minute rest period, he returned to the court to face the Frontier Athletic Conference Player of the Year and No. 2 seed, Landon Smith of Jackson in the semifinals. Bagheri was 0-2 against Smith during the regular season. In Wednesday’s match, despite some excellent shot-making, Blake again fell to Landon, 6-2, 6-2.

In the finals, Smith faced his own nemesis, Athens No. 1 seed Luke Frost to whom he had lost earlier this year in regular season play.

The script remained unchanged as Frost downed Smith in straight sets. Frost will travel to Columbus to continue in the State Tournament May 25 and 26.