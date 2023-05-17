Ironmen shut out Panthers 7-0 in Sectional Championship

JACKSON — The Miami Trace Panther varsity baseball team took on the Jackson Ironmen on Wednesday, May 17 in a D-II Southeast District Sectional Championship contest.

The Panthers were unable to get anything going offensively and fell to the Ironmen by a score of 7-0, ending their postseason run.

Jackson scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning and added two runs in the both the bottom of the fifth and sixth innings.

Gaige Stuckey started on the mound for the Panthers, suffering the loss. Stuckey pitched five and one-third innings, allowing seven runs (four earned) on five hits with five walks and six strikeouts.

Cam Morton pitched the final two-thirds of an inning in relief, allowing one hit and no runs while walking one and striking out one.

Jackson started Gaven Jones. He pitched six innings, allowing three hits and no runs with one walk and six strikeouts.

Tucker Williams pitched the final inning for the Ironmen, allowing one hit and no runs with one strikeout.

Stuckey led off the game for the Panthers with a single to center field, but the next three batters were retired to end the inning.

Miami Trace had something going again in the top of the second inning with two outs, when Cole Little singled to right field and Morton reached on an error that put runners on the corners. The next batter was retired, though and the Panthers came away empty handed.

Yet again, Miami Trace was threatening to score in the top of the fourth inning after Evan Colegrove drew a walk and Little collected another hit to right field to put runners on the corners with two away. Jackson was able to strike out the next batter to kill the Panther momentum.

Miami Trace would not get another runner on base until the top of the seventh inning when Brady Armstrong led off the inning with a single to right field. The Ironmen were able to get the next three batters out to end the game and secure the shutout victory.

Offensively for the Panthers, Little led the team going 2 for 3.

Stuckey and Armstrong were both 1 for 3 on the night.

Miami Trace ends their 2023 baseball season with a record of 18-7. Jackson moves to 20-5 and will take on the Washington Blue Lions (23-1) on Monday, May 22 at 4 p.m. at Ohio University in Athens in the District Semifinals.