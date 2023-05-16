MTHS graduation set for Friday

The Miami Trace High School Class of 2023 will hold its graduation ceremony this Friday, May 19 at 7 p.m. in the high school gymnasium.

In order to enter the gymnasium to view the graduation ceremony, you must have a ticket, according to MTHS principal Bryan Sheets. Each graduate will be provided eight tickets for families and friends.

There will be two entrances to the event center lobby for individuals who have tickets, and non-ticket holders will enter through the main entrance doors of the high school. Individuals who do not have tickets will be asked to stay in the commons area and view the graduation ceremony on one of several screens available.

The graduation ceremony will also be streamed through the Miami Trace Local School District Facebook page.

Seating for the graduation ceremony in the gymnasium will be on a first come basis. Seats cannot be reserved for others. There will be handicap seating available along with one attendant on the gym floor.

Shuttle services will be available in the parking areas before and after the ceremony to individuals wishing to take advantage of this service.

The academically outstanding students will also be announced, including: valedictorians – Gracey Ferguson, Mallory Lovett and Delaney Thomas, salutatorian – Hillery Jacobs, and class president – Jacob Cline.

The program will begin with the National Anthem performed by the high school band, followed by a performance of “One Last Song” by the Senior Symphonic Choir.

MTHS Principal Bryan Sheets will welcome the crowd, followed by addresses from the valedictorians, salutatorian and class president.

There will be an announcement of scholarships and awards, the presentation of the class by Sheets, and the acceptance of the class by Miami Trace Superintendent Kim Pittser. Sheets will then present the diplomas.

For more information, check the Miami Trace website or call 740-335-3010.