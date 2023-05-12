Several coaches recommend for upcoming WCHCS board meeting

The Washington Court House City School District shared in their board minutes on Friday afternoon that they will be recommending Jason Mongold for board approval as the Interim head girls varsity basketball coach for the 2023-24 season, pending background checks and all required ODE certificates. If approved, Mongold will replace Samantha Bihl who was non-renewed this spring.

The district is also recommending Olivia Wayne for board approval as the new head varsity girls tennis coach, Tara Bivens as the head cheer coach for fall and winter, Matt Pfeifer as the head middle school football coach, Alan Grigsby as the head cross country coach, Brandon Ellars as the head girls soccer coach, Shannon Bartruff as the head boys golf coach, Kyle Maust as the head girls golf coach, Ashley DeAtley as the head volleyball coach, along with several assistant coaches for multiple sports.

The WCHCS board meeting will take place on Monday, May 15 at 7 p.m. in the district office.