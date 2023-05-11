WHS’ Blake Bagheri advances to tennis District tournament

PORTSMOUTH — The Washington Blue Lion tennis team competed in the Division II Sectional tournament in Portsmouth Wednesday, May 10.

One team member advanced to the District tournament.

Blake Bagheri overcame a first set loss to prevail in his opening round, 4-6, 6-0, 6-2.

He then won his second-round match easily in straight sets, 6-1, 6-0.

In a tight two set match in the third round, Bagheri overcame his opponent, 7-5, 6-4, after trailing in both sets. With his third-round victory, Bagheri advances to the District tournament. He returns to Portsmouth on Thursday (May 11) to complete play for seeding for the District tournament in Athens next Wednesday.

In other singles play for in the Sectional tournament, Nathan Upthegrove won his first-round match, 6-1, 6-0, then fell in the second round to the No. 1 seed, 0-6, 0-6.

Mason Mullins prevailed in a marathon first-round match lasting over two hours, 6-4, 5-7, 7-5. He then quickly dispatched his second-round opponent, 6-0, 6-0. He fell in straight sets in his third-round match, 3-6, 5-7.

In doubles, Jon Rader and Landon Miller lost their first-round match, 6-2, 4-6, 3-6.

Logan Miller and Nick Walker won their first-round match, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, then fell in the second round 0-6, 0-6.