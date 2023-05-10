Chamber announces scholarship winners

The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce has announced the recipients of its scholarships for five outstanding high school graduates from the Class of 2023.

“These students have demonstrated their commitment and contribution to our community through their various activities and achievements,” said Chamber of Commerce President Kristy Bowers. “We hope that the scholarship funds will support them in their next steps as they pursue their goals and aspirations in the wider world.”

Congratulations to Nathan Crichton, from Fayette Christian School, Caleb Bennet and Peyton Black, from Miami Trace Local Schools, and Blake Walker and Richard Foose from Washington Court House City Schools.

“You have made us proud, and we wish you all the best,” said Bowers.