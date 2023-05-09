Girls Softball Tournament Scores

By
Staff Reports
-

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press

Girls Softball

OHSAA Softball Championships

Division II

Region 5

Ashtabula Edgewood 6, Mantua Crestwood 4

Bedford 14, Cle. Lincoln W. 1

Beloit West Branch 7, Chagrin Falls Kenston 2

Canal Fulton Northwest 18, Cle. International 0

Chardon NDCL 11, Ravenna 1

Chesterland W. Geauga 4, Geneva 0

Cle. Garrett Morgan 1, Akr. East 0

CVCA 24, Cle. Cent. Cath. 0

Girard 12, Struthers 1

Hubbard 11, Youngs. East 0

Lodi Cloverleaf 14, Cle. Max Hayes 1

Norton 9, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 2

Painesville Harvey 7, Conneaut 6

Perry 10, Salem 0

Richfield Revere 10, Oberlin Firelands 0

Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 22, Cle. VASJ 1

Warren Howland 14, Niles McKinley 0

Youngs. Ursuline 22, Youngs. Chaney 1

Region 6

Bay Village Bay 12, Rocky River Lutheran W. 4

Celina 10, Lima Shawnee 0

Fairview Park Fairview 15, Cle. Bard 2

Findlay Liberty-Benton 8, Van Wert 0

Fostoria 19, Tol. Woodward 0

Gates Mills Hawken 24, Pepper Pike Orange 6

Lexington 21, Mansfield Sr. 1

Lima Bath 14, Kenton 4

Peninsula Woodridge 14, Chagrin Falls 1

Rossford 12, Tol. Rogers 0

Sandusky Perkins 11, Norwalk 1

Region 8

Batavia 17, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 6

Bellefontaine 10, Spring. NW 3

Carroll Bloom-Carroll 9, Cols. Hartley 2

Cin. Mercy-McAuley 4, Goshen 2

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 15, Cin. Wyoming 9

Delaware Buckeye Valley 14, Cols. Bexley 3

Franklin Bishop Fenwick 10, Monroe 0

Germantown Valley View 12, Day. Oakwood 4

Greenville 10, Day. Belmont 0

Hamilton Badin 15, Cin. Indian Hill 0

Heath 20, Whitehall-Yearling 0

Marengo Highland 12, London 7

Newark Licking Valley 8, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 0

Plain City Jonathan Alder 13, Linden McKinley 0

St Bernard Roger Bacon 9, Cin. McNicholas 7

St. Paris Graham 1, Day. Chaminade Julienne 0

Urbana 18, Day. Stivers 9

Wilmington 17, Cin. NW 1

Division III

Region 9

Andover Pymatuning Valley 10, Youngs. Liberty 0

Burton Berkshire 15, Campbell Memorial 5

Can. South 16, Mentor Lake Cath. 2

Columbia Station Columbia 1, Warrensville Hts. 0

Columbiana Crestview 19, Youngs. Mooney 9

Cuyahoga Hts. 15, Garfield Hts. Trinity 0

Doylestown Chippewa 15, Shaker Hts. Laurel 0

Lorain Clearview 14, Wellington 13

Navarre Fairless 6, Smithville 3

Ravenna SE 11, Leavittsburg LaBrae 7

Rootstown 16, Kirtland 0

Region 10

Archbold 9, Delta 3

Bellville Clear Fork 8, Ashland Crestview 3

Bluffton 14, Harrod Allen East 13

Bucyrus 12, Willard 2

Galion 6, Collins Western Reserve 4

Genoa Area 4, Liberty Center 3

Northwood 15, Metamora Evergreen 4

Paulding 10, Ft. Recovery 4

Sherwood Fairview 22, Ottawa Glandorf 0

Region 11

Chesapeake 15, Albany Alexander 7

Chillicothe Huntington 21, South Point 0

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 18, West Union 1

Minford 5, Crooksville 3

Nelsonville-York 11, Seaman North Adams 10

Piketon 13, Stewart Federal Hocking 3

Winchester Eastern 10, Oak Hill 0

Division IV

Region 15

Bowerston Conotton Valley 17, Beallsville 0

Grove City Christian 4, Delaware Christian 2

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 11, Mt. Gilead 1

Mechanicburg 23, Pataskala Liberty Christian 2

New Matamoras-Frontier 7, Woodsfield Monroe Central 4

Newark Cath. 22, Groveport Madison Christian 2

Newcomerstown 2, Hannibal River 1

Strasburg-Franklin 17, Malvern 0

Sugar Grove Berne Union 20, Shekinah Christian 1

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 9, Sugarcreek Garaway 6

Region 16

Ansonia 10, Union City Mississinawa Valley 0

Cedarville 12, Hamilton New Miami 2

Covington 23, Troy Christian 1

New Paris National Trail 19, Spring. Cath. Central 0

Sidney Lehman Catholic 16, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 0

Tri-County North 14, Yellow Springs 4

Williamsburg 17, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 0

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR