Girls Softball Tournament Scores

Tuesday’s Scores
The Associated Press
Girls Softball
OHSAA Softball Championships
Division II
Region 5
Ashtabula Edgewood 6, Mantua Crestwood 4
Bedford 14, Cle. Lincoln W. 1
Beloit West Branch 7, Chagrin Falls Kenston 2
Canal Fulton Northwest 18, Cle. International 0
Chardon NDCL 11, Ravenna 1
Chesterland W. Geauga 4, Geneva 0
Cle. Garrett Morgan 1, Akr. East 0
CVCA 24, Cle. Cent. Cath. 0
Girard 12, Struthers 1
Hubbard 11, Youngs. East 0
Lodi Cloverleaf 14, Cle. Max Hayes 1
Norton 9, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 2
Painesville Harvey 7, Conneaut 6
Perry 10, Salem 0
Richfield Revere 10, Oberlin Firelands 0
Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 22, Cle. VASJ 1
Warren Howland 14, Niles McKinley 0
Youngs. Ursuline 22, Youngs. Chaney 1
Region 6
Bay Village Bay 12, Rocky River Lutheran W. 4
Celina 10, Lima Shawnee 0
Fairview Park Fairview 15, Cle. Bard 2
Findlay Liberty-Benton 8, Van Wert 0
Fostoria 19, Tol. Woodward 0
Gates Mills Hawken 24, Pepper Pike Orange 6
Lexington 21, Mansfield Sr. 1
Lima Bath 14, Kenton 4
Peninsula Woodridge 14, Chagrin Falls 1
Rossford 12, Tol. Rogers 0
Sandusky Perkins 11, Norwalk 1
Region 8
Batavia 17, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 6
Bellefontaine 10, Spring. NW 3
Carroll Bloom-Carroll 9, Cols. Hartley 2
Cin. Mercy-McAuley 4, Goshen 2
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 15, Cin. Wyoming 9
Delaware Buckeye Valley 14, Cols. Bexley 3
Franklin Bishop Fenwick 10, Monroe 0
Germantown Valley View 12, Day. Oakwood 4
Greenville 10, Day. Belmont 0
Hamilton Badin 15, Cin. Indian Hill 0
Heath 20, Whitehall-Yearling 0
Marengo Highland 12, London 7
Newark Licking Valley 8, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 0
Plain City Jonathan Alder 13, Linden McKinley 0
St Bernard Roger Bacon 9, Cin. McNicholas 7
St. Paris Graham 1, Day. Chaminade Julienne 0
Urbana 18, Day. Stivers 9
Wilmington 17, Cin. NW 1
Division III
Region 9
Andover Pymatuning Valley 10, Youngs. Liberty 0
Burton Berkshire 15, Campbell Memorial 5
Can. South 16, Mentor Lake Cath. 2
Columbia Station Columbia 1, Warrensville Hts. 0
Columbiana Crestview 19, Youngs. Mooney 9
Cuyahoga Hts. 15, Garfield Hts. Trinity 0
Doylestown Chippewa 15, Shaker Hts. Laurel 0
Lorain Clearview 14, Wellington 13
Navarre Fairless 6, Smithville 3
Ravenna SE 11, Leavittsburg LaBrae 7
Rootstown 16, Kirtland 0
Region 10
Archbold 9, Delta 3
Bellville Clear Fork 8, Ashland Crestview 3
Bluffton 14, Harrod Allen East 13
Bucyrus 12, Willard 2
Galion 6, Collins Western Reserve 4
Genoa Area 4, Liberty Center 3
Northwood 15, Metamora Evergreen 4
Paulding 10, Ft. Recovery 4
Sherwood Fairview 22, Ottawa Glandorf 0
Region 11
Chesapeake 15, Albany Alexander 7
Chillicothe Huntington 21, South Point 0
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 18, West Union 1
Minford 5, Crooksville 3
Nelsonville-York 11, Seaman North Adams 10
Piketon 13, Stewart Federal Hocking 3
Winchester Eastern 10, Oak Hill 0
Division IV
Region 15
Bowerston Conotton Valley 17, Beallsville 0
Grove City Christian 4, Delaware Christian 2
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 11, Mt. Gilead 1
Mechanicburg 23, Pataskala Liberty Christian 2
New Matamoras-Frontier 7, Woodsfield Monroe Central 4
Newark Cath. 22, Groveport Madison Christian 2
Newcomerstown 2, Hannibal River 1
Strasburg-Franklin 17, Malvern 0
Sugar Grove Berne Union 20, Shekinah Christian 1
Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 9, Sugarcreek Garaway 6
Region 16
Ansonia 10, Union City Mississinawa Valley 0
Cedarville 12, Hamilton New Miami 2
Covington 23, Troy Christian 1
New Paris National Trail 19, Spring. Cath. Central 0
Sidney Lehman Catholic 16, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 0
Tri-County North 14, Yellow Springs 4
Williamsburg 17, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 0