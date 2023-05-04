WCH boys, girls third at Leesburg Invitational

LEESBURG — The Washington High School varsity track and field team participated in the annual Leesburg Fairfield invite on Thursday, May 3 along with 10 other schools. The other teams included Hillsboro, Fairfield, West Union, Peebles, East Clinton, Manchester, Felicity-Franklin, Ripley-Union, North Adams, and Winchester Eastern.

Both the boys and girls teams at Washington placed third, with the girls scoring 94 points and the boys scoring 103 points. Hillsboro won both the boys and girls team trophies, as the girls scored 121 points and the boys scored 169.33 points.

Finishing in the top three individually for Washington:

In the boys long jump, Andrew Young finished in second place with a jump of 19’3/4”.

In the girls 100-meter hurdles, Morgan Cartwright took second with a time of 17.81 and Mackayla Cartmell was third with a time of 17.96.

In the boys 110-meter hurdles, Paris Nelson won and set the meet record with a time of 15.79.

In the boys 100-meter dash, Caden Shiltz was second with a time of 12.01.

The girls 4×200 meter relay team of Mackayla Cartmell, Kierstyn Mitchell, Megan Mongold, and Allie Mongold won and set the meet record with a time of 1:49.79

The boys 4×200 meter relay team of Gabe Perez, Andrew Young, Toby Mitchell, and Mason Coffman won with a time of 1:36.56.

The girls 4×100 meter relay team of Aysha Haney, Mackayla Cartmell, Jordan Gray, and Lydia Mootispaw won with a time of 54.59.

The boys 4×100 meter relay team of Rocky Jones, Toby Mitchell, Paris Nelson, and Mason Coffman won and broke the meet record with a time of 45.77.

In the girls 200-meter dash, Morgan Cartwright was third with a time of 28.80.

In the boys 3200-meter run, Avery Wightman took second with a time of 11:35.09.

In the girls discus, Brooke Wade finished in second with a throw of 88’7”.

In the boys high jump, Paris Nelson won with a jump of 5’10”.

In the girls long jump, Aysha Haney won with a jump of 15’10”.

In the boys shot put, Reece Self took second with a throw of 39’6” and Miguel Utrera was third with a throw of 38’11”.

Washington is set to compete in the Miami Trace Invitational on Thursday, May 4 with field events to begin at 4:30 p.m.