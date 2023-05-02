SVG Motors to host car show for a good cause

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — SVG Motors will hold its second-annual car show to raise money for Shriners Hospital on June 10.

Max Sprague, Hillsboro resident and charity organizer, is once again working with SVG Motors to host a car show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 10. This show will be one of many in an “across Ohio car show” to raise money for Shriners Hospital.

The event will include a DJ, a 50/50 raffle with great prizes, and local food trucks available. The entire event will be held at SVG Motors, 1132 State Route 41 SW, Washington Court House.

All proceeds will go to the non-profit children’s hospital — Shriners, a hospital which makes patients “feel like home.”

According to the Shriners Hospital, “Shriners Children’s compassionate, family-centered and collaborative environment welcomes children and families through our doors and into our hearts. Because we personalize the care we provide to each child, we get to know everything about them – from the challenges they face to what brings them joy.”

Sprague encourages the community to join him in helping support the hospital that “selflessly” cares for “our young.”

“We had a really great turnout last year, and this year we’ve got another great charity,” said Sprague. “God puts it on my heart to help take care of the kids, so that’s what I’m going to do.”

Last year, Sprague began working together with SVG Motors in Washington Court House and successfully raised over $4,000 for a local woman who needed a lung transplant. According to Sprague, the woman’s transplant was successful and she has come home from the hospital safely.

“I still talk to her son now and then,” said Sprague. “He keeps me updated on how she’s doing.”

SVG is hoping to accumulate local motors ranging from cars, to trucks, to even bikes to participate in the car show. The judging will take place at noon.

Those interested in being in the show can sign up the day of the event for a $10 registration fee.