UPDATE: Chillicothe man dies in 2-vehicle crash

UNION TOWNSHIP — A 58-year-old Chillicothe man died in a two-vehicle accident that occurred this afternoon at US Route 22/Jamison Road, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

Preliminary investigation revealed that Jaedamae Geiger, 18, of Zanesville, was driving a 2010 Dodge Charger northbound on Jamison Road and failed to stop at a stop sign, according to the OSHP. Her vehicle struck a 2010 Mazda 3, driven by David Pence Jr., heading westbound on US 22.

Following the collision, both vehicles traveled off the north side of US 22.

Pence Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the OSHP. Geiger and her passenger, 18-year-old Amber McNutt, of Zanesville, were both transported to Adena Fayette Medical Center for treatment.

This fatal accident marks the fourth fatal traffic crash in Fayette County this year, according to the OSHP.