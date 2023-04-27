Blue Lions, Lady Panthers win McClain Jr. High Invitational

GREENFIELD — Washington and Miami Trace brought their junior high track and field teams to McClain High School on Wednesday, April 26 for the annual McClain junior high invitational.

Washington, Miami Trace, and Greenfield were the three participating teams in this invitational, and Washington added a ‘B’ team for boys and girls, Greenfield added a ‘B’ team for boys and girls, and Miami Trace added a ‘B’ team for girls.

Miami Trace won the girls meet with 216 team points, followed by Greenfield with 160, Washington with 106, Miami Trace ‘B’ with 68, Greenfield ‘B’ with 28, and Washington ‘B’ with 5 points.

Washington won the boys meet with 210.5 team points, followed by Miami Trace with 185.5, Washington ‘B’ with 75, Greenfield with 54, and Greenfield ‘B’ with 6 points.

Finishing in the top three individually for Miami Trace and Washington girls:

In the shot put, Aubrey Keaton (MT) won with a throw of 30’11” and Josilin Steele (MT) came in third with a throw of 27’5”.

In the high jump, Iyanna Brown (W) took third with a jump of 4’2”.

In the pole vault, Keira Leach (MT) won with a vault of 6’6” and Emma Hoppes (MT) tooke second with a vault of 6’.

In the 100-meter hurdles, Abigail Forsythe (W) placed second and Jayda Jones (MT) finished in third.

In the 100-meter dash, Jayda Jones (MT) won with a time of 13.66 and Alli Knecht (MT) placed third with a time of 14.13.

In the 1600-meter run, Karleigh Cooper (MT) won with a time of 5:57.93, Alison Reeves (MT) was second with a time of 5:59.02, and Anna Tackage (W) was third with a time of 6:47.76.

The 4×100 meter relay team of Nora Morrison, Jasmine Bishop, Lauren Guess, and Cali Connell (MT) won with a time of 56.56 and the team of Cheyenne Estep, Emma Murphy, Kendal Garrison, and Cherilyn Maiden (W) took third with a time of 1:00.54.

In the 400-meter dash, Lily Siler (MT) won with a time of 1:06.76 and Alli Knecht (MT) was second with a time of 1:07.10.

The 4×200 meter relay team of Lauren Guess, Keionnie Ackley, Cali Connell, and Jasmine Bishop (MT) won with a time of 2:01.09 and the team of Emma Murphy, Kendal Garrison, Lauren Thompson, and Cherilyn Maiden (W) took third with a time of 2:05.78.

In the 200-meter hurdles, Abigail Forsythe (W) was second with a time of 33.05, and Emma Hoppes (MT) took third with a time of 34.10.

In the 800-meter run, Lily Siler (MT) won with a time of 2:51.54 and Karleigh Cooper (MT) took third with a time of 2:59.64.

In the 299-meter dash, Eva Bennett (W) won with a time of 27.84, Elyse Day (W) was second with a time of 29.74, and Jayda Jones (MT) was third with a time of 30.01.

The 4×400 meter relay team of Alli Knecht, Karleigh Cooper, Lily Siler, and Alison Reeves (MT) won and broke the meet record with a time of 4:34.77 and the team of Elyse Day, Amelia Koutz, Eva Bennett, and Abigail Forsythe (W) took second with a time of 4:44.62.

In the long jump, Nora Morrison (MT) won with a jump of 14’2” and Cherilyn Maiden (W) was third with a jump of 13’2 1/2”.

In the discus, Aubrey Keaton (MT) won with a throw of 77’9” and Karli Wilson (MT) was second with a throw of 67’8”.

In the 4×800 meter relay, the team of Paige Fitzgerald, Karlee Johnson, Alyvia Atkinson, and Alison Reeves (MT) won and broke the meet record with a time of 12:02.51 and the team of Cailin Johnson, Emily Parsley, Kaylin Penwell, and Kamille Kulin (MT) took third with a time of 13:42.77.

Finishing in the top three individually for Miami Trace and Washington boys:

In the discus, Anthony Burns (W) won with a throw of 95’7”, Matthew Barnard (MT) placed second with a throw of 93’4”, and Luke Bennett (MT) finished in third with a throw of 91’11”.

In the long jump, Kiontae Tyree (W) won and broke the meet record with a jump of 18’6”, Jacob Rheinscheld (MT) placed second with a jump of 17’, and Jackson Everhart (W) took third with a jump of 16’5”.

In the pole vault, Jared Griffith (MT) won and broke his own meet record with a vault of 10’9”, Cooper Heidler (W) took second clearing 8’6”, and Bradley Forsythe (W) placed third with a vault of 8’.

In the 110-meter hurdles, Jared Griffith (MT) won with a time of 17.30, Bradley Forsythe (W) was second at 18.61, and Eduardo Navarrete (W) took third with a time of 19.14.

In the 100-meter dash, Anthony Huffer (MT) won with a time of 12.58, Julian Baker (MT) was second with a time of 12.59, and Jackson Everhart (W) was third with a time of 12.60.

In the 1600-meter run, Wyatt Putney (W) won with a time of 5:26.33 and Liam Havens (MT) was second with a time of 5:38.98.

The 4×100 meter relay team of Leighton Anderson, Aden Osborne, Caleb Brown, and Kiontae Tyree (W) won with a time of 48.40 and the team of Evan Parsley, Jadin Armstrong, Bartolo Quetchem, and Gage Bowers (MT) placed second with a time of 53.68.

In the 400-meter dash, Anthony Huffer (MT) won with a time of 58.64, Wesley Gibbs (W) placed second with a time of 59.32, and David Bennett (W) was third with a time of 1:01.66.

The 4×200 meter relay team of Leighton Anderson, Aden Osborne, Caleb Brown, and Kiontae Tyree (W) won and broke the meet record by over five seconds with a time of 1:41.22 and the team of Jadin Armstrong, Joseph Rheinscheld, Emerson VanLandingham, and Evan Parsley (MT) came in second with a time of 1:51.49.

In the 200-meter hurdles, Gage Bowers (MT) won with a time of 30.24, Bradley Forsythe (W) took second with a time of 30.32, and Eduardo Navarrete (W) was third with a time of 31.73.

In the 800-meter run, Wyatt Putney (W) won with a time of 2:26.86 and Caiden Justice (W) was second with a time of 2:36.69.

In the 200-meter dash, Leighton Anderson (W) won with a time of 24.85, Julian Baker (MT) was second with a time of 25.93, and Caleb Brown (W) was third with a time of 26.04.

The 4×400 meter relay team of Anthony Huffer, Julian Baker, Jadin Armstrong, and Jacob Rheinscheld (MT) won with a time of 4:07.57, the team of Wesley Gibbs, Caiden Justice, David Bennett, and Nathan Reed (W) placed second with a time of 4:13.26, and the team of Gabriel Roush, Tristan Yoakum, Robert Jenkins, and Colton Osborne (W) took third with a time of 5:05.08.

In the high jump, Evan Parsley (MT) won with a jump of 5’, Aden Osborne (W) was second with a jump of 5’, and Samuel Pfeifer (W) was third with a jump of 4’10”.

In the shot put, Henry Killien (W) won with a throw of 39’3”, Matthew Barnard (MT) was second with a throw of 34’1”, and Anthony Burns (W) was third with a throw of 33’9”.

In the 4×800 meter relay, the team of David Bennett, Caiden Justice, Channing Wightman, and Wyatt Putney (W) won with a time of 11:11 and the team of Tyler Sceurman, Tristan Yoakum, Robert Jenkins, and Colton Osborne (W) took second with a time of 12:02.45.

Washington and Miami Trace will compete for the Frontier Athletic Championship on Monday, May 1 at Washington at 4:30 p.m.