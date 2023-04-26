Rotary honors local seniors with scholarships

The Washington Court House Rotary Club held its annual scholarship award ceremony on Tuesday in the Rusty Keg Crown Room. Four Washington High School seniors and six Miami Trace High School seniors were honored during the event. Front, l-r; Debbie Bryant, Rotary President, Isabel Fernandez; Washington High School Service Above Self recipient, Delaney Thomas; Miami Trace High School Outstanding Scholar recipient, Kayli Merritt; Washington High School Outstanding Scholar recipient, Mallory Lovett; Miami Trace High School Outstanding Scholar recipient, Jana Griffith; Miami Trace High School Outstanding Athlete recipient, Back, l-r; City Manager Joe Denen, Caden Shiltz; Washington High School Scholarship recipient, Tanner Lemaster; Washington High School Outstanding Athlete recipient, Cameron Casto; Miami Trace High School Scholarship recipient, Gracey Ferguson; Miami Trace High School Outstanding Scholar recipient, and Sara Dawson; Miami Trace High School Service Above Self recipient.

