College spring sports roundup: several locals having success

The following local spring sports athletes have had success in recent competition at the collegiate level.

At the Jesse Owens Classic on April 21, Miami Trace alumni and current sprinter for Mount Vernon Nazarene University, Jaden Haldeman, placed seventh in the men’s 400-meter hurdles with an NAIA “B” standard time of 53.89. The 4×100 meter relay team that Haldeman was a part of finished fourth with a time of 41.81 seconds.

The previous week, Haldeman was able to compete in the 400-meter dash at the Tiffin Track Carnival, hitting an NAIA “B” standard and breaking the school record with a time of 48.22. Haldeman claimed second place out of 57 competitors.

Miami Trace alumni and current baseketball and track athlete for Evangel University, Logan Rodgers, placed fifth in the high jump at the UCM Outdoor Mule Relays on April 14 with a jump of 6’3 ¼”.

Washington High School alumni Rayana Burns, currently running for the University of Dayton, recently hit a personal best in the 400-meter dash, placing eighth and running the event in 57.47 seconds at the Gibson Invitational during the weekend of April 13-15. She also hit a personal best in the 200-meter dash at this event, placing 15th with a time of 25.16.

Burns was also a part of a 4×400 meter relay team that placed eighth with a time of 3:57.92 at the Jesse Owens Classic on Friday, April 21, held at Ohio State University.

Washington High School alumni and current sprinter for Rio Grande, Chloe Lovett, competed in the Cherry Blossom invite on April 15 at Ohio University. Lovett was a part of a 4×100 meter relay team that placed fifth with a time of 50.25 and a 4×400 meter relay team that finished second with a time of 4:16.80.

Lovett also placed seventh in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:09.24 and was ninth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.33.

Former Lady Lion softball player and current Clark State player Corynn Chrisman had a very solid weekend at the plate. In three games from April 19-22, Chrisman went 6 for 8 with two doubles, four RBI and three runs scored. Chrisman is currently batting .360 for the season and plays shortstop for the Eagles.

Former Blue Lion Baseball player and current Muskingum University catcher Ryan Schwartz is having a solid season for the Muskies so far. Most recently, Schwartz went 2 for 5 with three RBI and hit a two-run home run on Sunday, his second of the season. Schwartz is currently batting .357 for the season with 35 hits, 13 doubles, three triples, two home runs and 25 RBI.