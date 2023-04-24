Blue Lion Athletic Hall of Fame to induct 20

The Washington High School Athletic Department will be hosting the 14th Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, May 6 at 7 p.m. in the high school gymnasium.

The public is invited to attend and there is no cost for the event.

It has been seven years since the last induction and there and there is a class of 20 for the 2023 ceremony. There are 8 Founders or those playing or coaching on or before 1974.

They include 1955 football and golf standout Fred Cahall as well as two 1958 basketball stars Larry Milstead and Tom Swaim. Joining those 50’s greats are 1960 baseball star Preston Bentley and 1967 baseball standout John Halliday.

Also, from the Class of 1967 is football and track great Bill Heinz. The last two Founders were Blue Lion linemen from the Willis family.

1969 grad Dale Willis and 1974 grad Duke Willis join three other Willis family Hall of Fame members making that family the most recognized in our long athletic history.

The 2023 Hall of Fame Class will also include two new members elected for their service to the Blue Lions.

Chris Hoppes has been reporting on the Big Blue and Fayette County sports for 30 years.

Randy Young has been covering the Blue Lions and Fayette County sports for four decades. Both have written about or broadcast thousands of games and both continue doing so currently.

Finally, there were nine incredible athletes and one coach voted into the Hall of Fame who have participated in the last 50 years.

These inductees include 1983 grad Brad Massie who excelled in football and wrestling. 1984 grad Christie Johns Woolever was a star in volleyball, basketball and softball. 1988 graduate Jeff Junk is one of the best to play golf for the Blue Lions. 1989 graduate Delmar McCrary was a standout in football, basketball and track.

The 80’s group are joined by 1992 graduate Cristy Lorente who excelled in volleyball, basketball and track as well as fellow ‘92 grad Jason Pittser who was a star in basketball and baseball.

Doug Mace is the winningest coach of Lady Lion sports coaching the volleyball team from 1994-2009 and winning an amazing number of league, Sectional and even District championships.

The 2000’s bring three new members to the Hall of Fame including basketball and baseball star and 2008 graduate Travis Shaw who went on to a very successful Major League Baseball career. Also included among 2000’s athletes is 2011 State High Jump Champion

Logan Rowe and 2012 graduate and twice State Wrestling Champion Riley Shaw.

For any Blue Lion fan the evening will include great athletes, a great coach and many outstanding memories of some of the best moments in our nearly 125 year athletic history. We hope to see you on Saturday, May 6 at 7 p.m. in the high school gym.