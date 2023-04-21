MT track wins tri-meet with MP, G’view

The Miami Trace Panthers track and field teams hosted a tri-meet with Madison Plains and Greeneview Tuesday, April 18.

Miami Trace won both the boys’ and girls’ meets.

Miami Trace won the boys’ meet with 86 points. Greeneview was second with 47.5 points and Madison Plains placed third with 38.5 points.

The Lady Panthers scored 102.5 points, with Madison Plains a distant second with 35 points and Greeneview scoring 31.5 points.

The Miami Trace boys won nine events and the Lady Panthers finished first in 14.

For Miami Trace, Cody Gibbs won the long jump with a leap of 19’ 5”.

Jayden Jones won the shot put with a throw of 39’ 8”.

Shay Salyers won the high jump, clearing the bar at 5’ 8”.

Brice Perkins won the pole vault, going over at 12’ 0”. Perkins won the 110-meter hurdles in a time of 16.69.

Miami Trace won the 4 x 800-meter relay in 10:22.08. Those runners were Kooper Hicks, Eli Fliehman, Joseph Thompson and Keegan Williams.

Fliehman won the 1600-meter run in 5:09.72. Fliehman also won the 3200-meter run; his time, 11:16.46.

Asher LeBeau won the 300-meter hurdles. His winning time was not available.

Miami Trace won the 4 x 800-meter relay in 12:31. That team was comprised of Lauren Farrens, Meghan Cory, Sophia Schirm and Kimberly Pena.

Jana Griffith won the 100-meter hurdles in 16.39. Griffith also won the 300-meter event with a time of 49.07.

Kaelin Pfeifer won the 800-meter run in 2:38.

Kamika Bennett won the 200-meter dash in 27.78.

Meghan Cory won the 3200-meter run in 13:28.

Miami Trace won the 4 x 400-meter relay in 4:32.12. That relay consisted of the following runners: Jana Griffith, Lauren Farrens, Ava Shull and Kamika Bennett.

It was a first place result for Miami Trace in the 4 x 200-meter relay with Mary Pfeifer, Bella Shull, Gracie Shull and Kamika Bennett clocking 1:56.88.

Emily Turner won the shot put with a throw of 29’ 6”.

Kaelyn Fischer won the pole vault at 6’ 0”.

Lydia Abare won the high jump at 4’ 8”.

Sureya Lopez won the discus throw at 100’ 3”.

Miami Trace won the 4 x 100-meter relay in 53.97; those runners were: Mary Pfeifer, Gracie Shull, Jana Griffith and Kaelin Pfeifer.

Miami Trace will compete at McClain High School Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Miami Trace girls results from April 18, 2023

Shot put: Emily Turner, 1st, 29’ 6”; Sureya Lopez, 2nd, 28’ 6”; Jenna Bainter, 3rd, 25’ 3”

Pole vault: Kaelyn Fisher, 1st, 6’ 0”; Zoey Blanton, tied 2nd, 5’ 6”

High jump: Lydia Abare, 1st, 4’ 8”; Bella Shull, 4th, 4’ 0”

Long jump: Gracie Shull, 3rd, 13’ 4”; Addisyn Laymon, 4th, 13’ 0”

Discus throw: Sureya Lopez, 1st, 100’ 3”; Emily Turner, 2nd, 82’ 10”; Jenna Bainter, 3rd, 79’ 5”; Haylee Entrekin, 51’ 11”; Lauralynne King, 51’ 5”; Brooklyn Picklesimer, 47’ 0”; Jordann Cockerill, 46’ 9”

4 x 800-meter relay: 1st, 12:31 (Lauren Farrens, Meghan Cory, Sophia Schirm, Kimberly Pena)

100-meter hurdles: Jana Griffith, 1st, 16.39; Abigail Kovalchik, 2nd, 18.44; Hannah Houck, 4th, 20.13

100-meter dash: Kaelin Pfeifer, 1st, 13.01

4 x 200-meter relay: 1st, 1:56.88 (Mary Pfeifer, Bella Shull, Gracie Shull and Kamika Bennett)

1600-meter run: Kimberly Pena Hernandez, 4th, 7:33

4 x 100-meter relay: 1st, 53.97 (Mary Pfeifer, Gracie Shull, Jana Griffith, Kaelin Pfeifer); 3rd, 1:04 (Abigail Kovalchik, Sara Smith, Brooklyn Radcliff, Khloe Creed).

400-meter dash: Bella Shull, 2nd, 1:09.72

300-meter hurdles: Jana Griffith, 1st, 49.07; Abigail Kovalchik, 3rd, 56.37; Victoria Johnson, 4th, 57.65

800-meter run: Kaelin Pfeifer, 1st, 2:38; Ava Shull, 2nd, 2:39.44; Meghan Cory, 4th, 2:53.53

200-meter dash: Kamika Bennett, 1st, 27.78; Kaelin Pfeifer, 4th, 28.84

3200-meter run: Meghan Cory, 1st, 13:28

4 x 400-meter relay: 1st, 4:32.12 (Jana Griffith, Lauren Farrens, Ava Shull, Kamika Bennett)

Miami Trace boys results from April 18, 2023

4 x 800-meter relay: 1st, 10:22.08 (Kooper Hicks, Eli Fliehman, Joseph Thompson, Keegan Williams); 10:52 (Seth Thompson, Justin Everhart, Josh Lewis, Conner Hostetler)

110-meter hurdles: Brice Perkins, 1st, 16.69; Asher LeBeau, 2nd, 17.00

100-meter dash: Jake Manbevers, 3rd, 11.83

4 x 200-meter relay: 1:43 (Malachi Jones, Terrell Statham, Justin Jones, Will Dawes); n/a (Evan Mollett, Jake Combs, Drystyn Cowman, Ethan Smith)

1600-meter run: Eli Fliehman, 1st, 5:09.72; Justin Everhart, 2nd, 5:46.01; Seth Thompson, 3rd, 5:58.87

4 x 100-meter relay: 3rd, 47.8 (Malachi Jones, Cody Gibbs, Evan Mollett, Landen Cope); 51.4 (Bryson Wallace, Jake Combs, Terrell Statham, Ethan Smith)

400-meter dash: Jake Manbevers, 2nd, 55.53

300-meter hurdles: Asher LeBeau, 1st, n/a; Brice Perkins, 2nd, n/a; Ryan Smith, 3rd, n/a

800-meter run: Kooper Hicks, 3rd, 2:21.97; Conner Hostetler, 4th, 2:27.37

200-meter dash: Landen Cope, 25.08; Jayden Jones, 25.31; Evan Mollett, 25.72; Bryson Wallace, 26.22; Landan St.Clair, 26.84; Ethan Smith, 27.76; Ray Finley, 28.08; Ayden Eakins, 30.47;

3200-meter run: Eli Fliehman, 1st, 11:16.46; Josh Lewis, 2nd, 12:49.83; Justin Everhart, 3rd, 13:06.69

4 x 400-meter relay: 2nd, 3:46 (Jake Manbevers, Asher LeBeau, Ryan Smith, Landen Cope); 4:08 (Malachi Jones, Kooper Hicks, Keegan Williams, Ethan Wycuff)

Long jump: Cody Gibbs, 1st, 19’ 5”; Shay Salyers, 3rd, 17’ 11”; Bryson Wallace, 4th, 17’ 7”; Jake Manbevers, 17’ 2”; Jon Woolever, 15’ 4”;

Discus throw: Tyler Stevens, 77’ 11”; Hayden Bartruff, 71’ 5”

Shot put: Jayden Jones, 1st, 39’ 8”

High jump: Shay Salyers, 1st, 5’ 8”; Will Dawes, 2nd, 5’ 6”

Pole vault: Brice Perkins, 1st, 12’ 0”; Aiden Johnson, 2nd, 10’ 0”; Landen St.Clair, 3rd, 9’ 6”; Angelo Friel, 4th, 9’ 6”