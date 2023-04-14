Learn about the ‘chicken ordinance’ at Carnegie Library

Join the “Chicken Ordinance Q & A” at Carnegie Public Library, 10 a.m.-11 a.m., on Saturday, April 22. The City of Washington Court House has recently passed the new Chicken Ordinance allowing hens within city limits. Come hear from a host of expert panelists, get an application, and learn all about this new city ordinance.

That same day, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., the library is hosting a Spring Plant Swap. Bring any extra seedlings, seeds, divided perennials, houseplants, and volunteers you want to share and find something new to add to your own garden! Coming up, on Monday, May 2 at 12 p.m., is the final installment of a three-part series presented by Sarah Sowell, Family and Consumer Sciences educator, and Jennifer Eggleton, SNAP-ED Program Assistant for the Fayette County OSU Extension Office. Sarah and Jennifer will show us how to plan, shop for, and prepare healthy and budget-friendly packed lunches for adults and kids. Join us in person or online via Facebook Live!

Have you heard about the library’s Beyond Books collection? As patron needs evolve, so does the library! Beyond Books is made up of nontraditional library items available to borrow with a library card. The newest addition to our Beyond Books collection: two sets of disc golf discs and a sewing machine! Both are available for check out with a library card for seven days. Stop in or give us a call at 740.335.2540 to learn more!

Programming for kids this week: Preschool aged children are invited to Bonnie’s Books in Jeffersonville on Tuesdays at 11 a.m., and Hello, Friends! on Thursdays, at 11 a.m. Storytime is a great place to socialize, develop listening and literacy skills, and enjoy stories, crafts, songs, and playtime! Coming up, “Create with Noel” takes place on Thursday, April 20 at 4:30 p.m. and again on Tuesday, April 25 at 11 a.m. This art program is aimed at exploring various art forms and concepts, perfect for children ages 5-12. The following week “Science with Aaron” takes place on Saturday, April 29 at 11 a.m., and again on Tuesday, May 1 at 11 a.m. This science program is both fun and educational, perfect for children ages 5-12.

As always, unless noted, all library programs are free!

24/7 Pick-Up Lockers, library book return, and our online resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Information about all of our resources can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @cplwcho.