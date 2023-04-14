Lady Panther softball beats McClain, 9-1

GREENFIELD — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers on Thursday, April 13, traveled to the village of Greenfield to play the McClain Lady Tigers at Mitchell Park.

It was a successful trip for Miami Trace, with fine pitching and plenty of offense all along the way.

Miami Trace returned home with a 9-1 victory.

Kaylee Everhart had a strong pitching performance for the Lady Panthers, going the distance with just two hits allowed. McClain scored one run — it was unearned — while Everhart walked two and struck out nine.

At the plate, Everhart contributed a pair of doubles and scored one run.

Bowers started for McClain, going seven innings with 13 hits, nine runs (six earned), one walk and four strikeouts.

Miami Trace scored what proved to be all the runs it would need with two in the top of the second.

The Lady Panthers added two more in the third, two in the fifth and capped off the offensive outburst with three runs in the sixth.

McClain got its run in the bottom of the sixth.

For Miami Trace, Ella McCarty hit a home run, had a total of three hits, drove in three and scored two.

Brooklyn Riggs went 4 for 4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored.

Lexi Ely was 2 for 3. One of her hits was a double and she also walked, scored one and drove in one run.

Mya Babineau had one hit and scored one run, as did Delaney Thomas.

Ryleigh Vincent had one RBI.

For the Lady Tigers, Flowers and K. Wise each had one hit; Flowers’ hit was a double.

With the win, Miami Trace improved to 4-7 overall, 1-2 in the Frontier Athletic Conference.

RHE

MT 022 023 0 — 9 13 3

Mc 000 001 0 — 1 2 1