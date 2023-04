There was a one-vehicle accident on SR 41 near Barrett Road in southern Fayette County at approximately 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, 2023. The vehicle was traveling north on SR 41 and struck a guardrail and ended up sideways in the road. The driver, the lone passenger in the vehicle, was not injured, according to Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Andy Bivens. Backed-up traffic can be seen, some turning around to avoid the delay while the road was blocked.

