Greenfield man dies as result of traffic crash

GREEN TWP. — A traffic crash involving three vehicles resulted in the death of a 72-year-old Greenfield man on Saturday, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

At approximately 10:44 a.m., Edford Parker was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Colorado westbound on Antioch Road near Scissorville Road in Clinton County, according to OSHP preliminary investigation. Zachary Basford, 26, was driving eastbound on Antioch when he reportedly turned left into the path of Parker’s vehicle.

Both vehicles traveled off the north side of the roadway. Parker’s vehicle overturned and struck a parked vehicle, according to OSHP.

Parker was flown to Miami Valley Hospital where he was pronounced deceased, authorities said.

OSHP was assisted on the scene by the Clinton-Highland Joint Fire and EMS, Leesburg EMS and CareFlight.