Washington Municipal Court crimes & traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio

Christopher R. Landenburg, 315 Worley St., Washington C.H., Ohio, assault, fine $50, court costs $185.90, fined $50 and costs, 180 days in jail, suspend jail time if no other similar offense for three years, no contact with James Green.

Christopher R. Landenburg, 315 Worley St., Washington C.H., Ohio, obstructing official business, case ordered dismissed.

Christopher L. Sharp, Logan, Ohio, possession of marijuana, fine $100, court costs $210.90, case was waived by defendant.

Thomas F. Williams, 25 Dunbar Ct., Washington C.H., Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $100, court costs $210.90, fined $100 and costs.

Thomas F. Williams, 25 Dunbar Ct., Washington C.H., Ohio, possession of drug paraphernalia, case dismissed per agreement.

Zachary J. Creagh, Cincinnati, Ohio, no operator license, court costs $135, 200 hours of community service suspended if defendant obtains operator license within six months.

William M. Burlile, 922 E. Paint St., Washington C.H., Ohio, noncompliance suspension, court costs $135, 200 hours of community service suspended if defendant obtains operator license within six months.

Kristy Parker, 2140 Jenni Lane, Washington C.H., Ohio, child support suspension, 50 hours of community service suspended on condition that she provide receipt for $150 for payment to child support within 10 days.

Ronald L. Williams II, 1147 Campbell St., Washington C.H., Ohio, noncompliance suspension, court costs $135, 200 hours of community service suspended if defendant obtains operator license within six months.

Ashley D. Shepherd, 1041 Broadway St., Washington C.H., Ohio, obstructing official business, obstructing official business, court costs $25, case dismissed per agreement.

Ashley D. Shepherd, 1041 Broadway St., Washington C.H., Ohio, disorderly conduct, obstructing official business, court costs $25, case dismissed per agreement.

Ashley D. Shepherd, 1041 Broadway St., Washington C.H., Ohio, criminal trespassing, obstructing official business, court costs $25, case dismissed per agreement.

Ashley D. Shepherd, 1041 Broadway St., Washington C.H., Ohio, obstructing official business, obstructing official business, court costs $195.90, assessed costs only, 90 days in jail, 13 days jail credit, suspend remaining balance if no other similar offenses for two years.

Jerry A. Bruce Jr., 555 Depot Dr. No. 4, Washington C.H., Ohio, menacing, court costs $145, 30 days in jail, suspend jail time if no other similar offenses for two years.

Jerry A. Bruce Jr., 555 Depot Dr. No. 4, Washington C.H., Ohio, menacing, court costs $91, 30 days in jail, suspend jail time if no other similar offenses for two years.

Micheal A. Merritt, 727 S. Main St., Washington C.H., Ohio, domestic violence, fine $100, court costs $242.90, fined $100 and costs, 180 days in jail, four days jail credit, suspend remaining balance for two years of probation, complete counseling as directed, no contact with Angela Wynn.

Amber E. Alesiani, 812 Broadway St., Washington C.H., Ohio, leaving the scene, case dismissed per agreement.

Amber E. Alesiani, 812 Broadway St., Washington C.H., Ohio, red light violation, case dismissed per agreement.

Ryan E. Jones, Greenfield, Ohio, failure to yield right of way, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Donna Armstrong, Hillsboro, Ohio, turn signal violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Angela N. Davis, Circleville, Ohio, 39/25 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Howard Trimble, 413 Clyburn Ave., Washington C.H., Ohio, lane violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Judy Knisley, 94 Jamison Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, stop sign violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Dewayne M. Thompson, 225 N. Fayette St., Washington C.H., Ohio, tire/exhaust violation, fine $35, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Isabelle S. Allman, 2161 Jenni Ln., Washington C.H., Ohio, leaving the scene, court costs $101, operator license suspended for six months.

Dakota L. Hawkins, 812 Delaware St. Apt 22, Washington C.H., Ohio, 41/25 speed, fine $70, court costs $145, case waived by defendant.

Jelsin Oneyvin, Sabina, Ohio, traffic control device, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Amy S. Putney, 933 Gregg St., Washington C.H., Ohio, license forfeiture suspension, fine $150, court costs $135, fined $150 and costs, fine suspended if defendant obtains operator license by August 1, 2023.

Tiairra L. Thomas, 717 Yeomen St., Washington C.H., Ohio, registration violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Mariah Aukemen, 135 Fairview Dr., Washington C.H., Ohio, failure to yield right of way, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Tyler A. Rood, 512 Campbell St., Washington C.H., Ohio, 44/25 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Sherry R. Hedgecock, 2944 Snow Hill Road SW, Washington C.H., Ohio, 41/25 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.