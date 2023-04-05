Blue Lion baseball wins, softball falls at Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE — The Washington High School varsity baseball and softball teams visited Chillicothe Wednesday, April 5 for games in the Frontier Athletic Conference.

The Blue Lion baseball team won the game, 18-0 in five innings.

Titus Lotz started and pitched three innings for the win.

Evan Lynch and Jonah Waters each pitched one inning for Washington.

The Blue Lions scored two runs in the first, five in the second and 11 in the fourth.

Washington had 12 hits, led by John Wall and Titus Lotz, each with three hits. Wall hit a triple, scored four runs and drove in two.

Lotz scored four runs and drove in four.

A.J. Dallmayer hit a home run and drove in three runs.

Will Miller had two hits, scored two runs and drove in two.

Chillicothe won the softball game, 10-0.

Washington had three hits — two by Tristan Hammock and one by Trinity Hixon.

Harrod and Lemaster hit home runs for Chillicothe.

There will be more on these games later on the Record-Herald website (recordherald.com).

Both Washington teams are scheduled to play Thursday, April 6. Baseball is scheduled to play at Fairfield Union and the softball team is slated to play at Circleville.