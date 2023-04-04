Thompson to walk on at E. Kentucky

Troy Thompson, a senior at Washington High School, recently announced plans to continue his education and his athletic career.

Thompson will be attending Eastern Kentucky University, where he will major in finance.

“It’s a Division I FCS (Football Championship Subdivision, formerly Division I-AA) program about 20 minutes from Lexington,” Thompson said. “Tanner (Lemaster, a teammate of Thompson’s) is going to Kentucky so, I’ll be close to him.

“The talent is top-notch,” Thompson said. “In a couple of years they’re going to be moving to FBS (Football Bowl Subdivision), which is the highest Division I level possible.”

Thompson will be what is referred to as a preferred walk-on at Eastern Kentucky.

“The preferred walk-on is just basically a name,” Thompson said. “It’s kind of like all the other offers I had…they’re just guaranteeing me the roster spot. I’m treated just like a scholarship kid. Going in there, I still have to work my tail off for everything I get and hopefully one day earn a scholarship.”

In high school, Thompson also played basketball for two years (as a sophomore and a junior) and was on the track team for one year (as a freshman).

“Eastern Kentucky kind of came along late,” Thompson said. “I was probably going to end up going to Mount Union, that’s a Division III program up near Canton. I was really interested in them. One of the old coaches who recruited me from a different school got a job at Eastern Kentucky and offered me. As soon as I got that, it was pretty much a no-brainer that’s where I wanted to go.

“A big thanks to Chuck Williamson (former head coach at Washington) and the whole Washington Court House football staff,” Thompson said. “They were a huge step into this goal coming forward. I’m really grateful for the opportunity (Williamson) gave me, not only as a quarterback, but as a player. To be coached by (Williamson) was a great opportunity.

“Props to my mom for raising me,” Thompson said. “I wouldn’t be here without her. She means everything to me. I’m very grateful for her being in my life. A big thanks to my sister, Lauren. She’s believed in me ever since I moved here. She was so happy when I told her I was coming back to Court House for my high school years. I wouldn’t be here without her, either.”

As for a favorite subject in high school, Thompson said, history.

“I love history,” Thompson said. “I love learning about America’s past. Not only America’s past, the world’s past. I think it’s very intriguing and very important.”

Regarding a favorite teacher at Washington High School, Thompson said Mrs. (Brandi) Renick.

“This would be my second year having her,” Thompson said. “She’s my math teacher. She’s really a great person. She helps me a lot with homework.”

Folks might think that one of Thompson’s favorite moments would be a win over the Miami Trace Panthers, Washington’s closest rivals.

However, that was not the answer Thompson gave when asked about a favorite moment in his high school career.

“My favorite memory in high school was my junior year at Greenfield,” Thompson said. “I threw a game-winning touchdown with zero seconds left up to Tanner Lemaster to win the game. That was probably my favorite high school memory.”

In order to succeed, athletically, at the next level, what will it take for Thompson?

“To compete at the next level, it’s a big step,” Thompson said. “I know some of the things I have to do; I have to get bigger and stronger. I think my I.Q., football-wise, will move me up the depth chart and I’m excited to compete.”

“Troy has a very high football I.Q.,” former Washington Blue Lion head coach Chuck Williamson said. “He’ll do well at the next level. He’ll put the work in. He was fantastic for us last year. He did a lot of great things.

“He sees the field,” Williamson said. “He just gets it. I think he’ll do really well at the next level. He’s a field general. He understands the game; he does his film work. He puts a lot of time into it.”

Editor’s note: Williamson is now the head football coach at Marion-Harding High School.