Washington Municipal Court civil legal news

By

From the Washington Municipal Court:

Midland Credit Management Inc., San Diego, CA v. Kaitlyn M. Rowland, 31 Colonial Dr. Apt. D, Jeffersonville, OH, claims amount $1,400.59, for complaint.

Midland Credit Management Inc., San Diego, CA v. Alex Hinkley, 421 Lewis St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $1,662.63, for complaint.

Midland Credit Management Inc., San Diego, CA v. Steven J. Mcclure, 812 Delaware St. Apt. 9, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $1,354.49, for complaint.

Midland Credit Management Inc., San Diego, CA v. Crystal Kingery, 360 S. Glenn Ave., Washington C.H., Ohio, claims amount $846.09, for complaint.

Midland Credit Management Inc., San Diego, CA v. Destanie M. Dailey, 1218 S. Main St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $1,460.31, for complaint.

Midland Credit Management Inc., San Diego, CA v. Gunther Gunnett, 918 Yeoman St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $4,564.15, for complaint.

Midland Credit Management Inc., San Diego, CA v. Angela D. Brown, Greenfield, OH, claims amount $6,132.43, for complaint.

LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, SC v. Joyce Robbins, 1001 Lewis St. Apt. 21, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $1,230.17, for complaint.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, Norfolk, VA v. Stephen Humphreys, 400 N. Glenn Ave. Apt. 206, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $1,844.86, for complaint.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, Norfolk, VA v. Danny Rosser, 260 W. High St., Jeffersonville, OH, claims amount $843.47, for complaint.

American Express National Bank, Independence, OH v. Oscar Wilson, Mount Sterling, OH, claims amount $4,473.86, for complaint.

US National Bank Association, Independence, OH v. Jeffrey M. Harrop, 621 Hays Road NE, Bloomingburg, OH, claims amount $13,233.15, for complaint.

Paula J. Copeland, 336 S. High St., Columbus, OH v. Shayna Malolepszy, 321 Woodsview Dr., Jeffersonville, OH, claims amount $4,176.50, for small claims.

Reliable Auto Finance Inc., Wyoming, MI v. Bobby Day, 867 Pin Oak Pl., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $6,455.83, for complaint.

LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, SC v. Michael Barrett, 68 Lincoln St., Bloomingburg, OH, claims amount $1,053.53, for complaint.

LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, SC v. Nolan Wright, Sabina, OH, claims amount $1,081.86, for complaint.

Community Trust Bank, Cincinnati, OH v. Blake Betty, 2137 Brock Road NE, Bloomingburg, OH, claims amount $9,872.90, for complaint.

LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, SC v. Joyce Robbins, 1001 Lewis St. Apt. 21, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $1,490.69, for complaint.

LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, SC v. Barbara Coleman, 418 W. Elm St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $1,023.45, for complaint.

LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, SC v. Chase Porter, 7 Brittany Ct., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $1,278.49, for complaint.

LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, SC v. Gina Clay, Leesburg, OH, claims amount $796.45, for complaint.

Washington Savings Fund Society, Greenville, SC v. Elizabeth Maynard, 312 Jonesboro Road, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $1,722.44, for complaint.

Finance System of Richmond Inc., Richmond, IN v. Zebulon Harmon, 727 Yeoman St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $855.79, for complaint.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Irvine, CA v. Amanda Cassidy, 505 Rawlings St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $5,633.81, for complaint.

Midland Credit Management Inc., San Diego, CA v. Heather D. Shelpman, 4104 Main St. SE, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $2,571.94, for complaint.

Citibank, N.A., Sioux Falls, SD v. Jacob E. Eastman, 152 Eastview Road, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $3,736.18, for complaint.

The Huntington National Bank, Columbus, OH v. Anthony G. Mottie, 1130 S. Main St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $6,758.89, for complaint.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, Norfolk, VA v. David Sanchez, 8704 Washington New Martinsburg Road SW, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $2,461.61, for complaint.