Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of April 3-7 is as follows:
MONDAY
Sloppy Joe, tater tots, corn, vanilla wafers, fruit
TUESDAY
Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, seasoned peas, dinner roll, mixed fruit, animal crackers
WEDNESDAY
Turkey & ham on croissant, macaroni salad, tomato slice/lettuce, fruit/fruit juice
THURSDAY
Beef liver & onions, mashed potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit, graham crackers
FRIDAY
Lasagna, seasoned vegetables, tossed salad, warm garlic bread, fruit
The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of April 3-7 is as follows:
MONDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
TUESDAY
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure FCPH
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 Euchre
WEDNESDAY
10 a.m. Caregivers support group
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 a.m. Chair Volleyball
THURSDAY
10:30 a.m. Chair Yoga
11:30 a.m. Lunch
FRIDAY
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure FS
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:15 p.m. Bunny Bingo