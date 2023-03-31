Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of April 3-7 is as follows:

MONDAY

Sloppy Joe, tater tots, corn, vanilla wafers, fruit

TUESDAY

Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, seasoned peas, dinner roll, mixed fruit, animal crackers

WEDNESDAY

Turkey & ham on croissant, macaroni salad, tomato slice/lettuce, fruit/fruit juice

THURSDAY

Beef liver & onions, mashed potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit, graham crackers

FRIDAY

Lasagna, seasoned vegetables, tossed salad, warm garlic bread, fruit

The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of April 3-7 is as follows:

MONDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

TUESDAY

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure FCPH

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 Euchre

WEDNESDAY

10 a.m. Caregivers support group

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 a.m. Chair Volleyball

THURSDAY

10:30 a.m. Chair Yoga

11:30 a.m. Lunch

FRIDAY

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure FS

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:15 p.m. Bunny Bingo