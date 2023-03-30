Miami Trace tennis opens 2023 season with win

On a windy, cold Wednesday, March 29, the Miami Trace Panthers tennis team opened the 2023 season with a home match against the Circleville Tigers.

Miami Trace won the match, three courts to two.

For Miami Trace, at first singles, Jacob Pettit-Dinardo lost, 2-6, 2-6.

At second singles, Carter Bainter won, 6-1, 6-4.

Kaiden Howard won his third singles match, 6-1, 7-5.

At first doubles, Jacob Cline and Jonah Goddard won, 7-6 (7-3), 6-1.

At second doubles, Tucker Walton and Robbie Bennett lost in three sets, 4-6, 6-1, 3-6.

“(It was) great to start off the season with a win,” Miami Trace coach Greg Leach said.

In j-v matches for Miami Trace, Reilly Campbell and Broghan Cooper lost, 6-8; Slade Strider and Zac Gallagher lost, 3-8 and Blake Steele lost, 3-8.

Miami Trace is scheduled to host Chillicothe in a Frontier Athletic Conference match Tuesday, April 4 at 4:30 p.m.