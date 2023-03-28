WHS grad Lovett competes in 4 x 1 for Rio Grande

CEDARVILLE, Ohio – The University of Rio Grande posted an 18th-place finish in the women’s division of the 2023 Yellow Jacket Collegiate Outdoor Open, Saturday, at Cedarville University.

The RedStorm recorded three points in the competition, tying Trine University for 18th place among the 21 participating schools.

Rio Grande’s points came from junior Alyssa Dingus (Wheelersburg, OH), who placed seventh in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:04.07, and from its 4×100 relay team – comprised of freshman Paris DeBord (Chillicothe, OH), Dingus, sophomore Lauren Jolly (Wheelersburg, OH) and freshman Chloe Lovett (Washington Court House, OH) – which finished ninth in a time of 56.24.

Marian University captured the team title with 112 points, while host Cedarville University (103 pts.) and the University of Findlay (85 pts.) rounded out the top three.

Rio Grande is scheduled to return to action on Saturday at the Tiffelberg Open – a meet hosted by both Tiffin University and Heidelberg University – in Tiffin, Ohio.