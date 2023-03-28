Man pleads not guilty in death of fiancee who went missing

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — The fiance of an art student who went missing nearly 12 years ago pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder in her death during his initial court appearance Monday.

Bail was set at $1 million for John Carter, 34, of Hamilton, who was arrested Wednesday and remains in the Butler County Jail. A pretrial hearing has been scheduled for April 4.

The charges stem from the August 2011 disappearance of Katelyn Markham, who was last seen at her home in Fairfield. At the time, Markham was a few weeks away from finishing her graphic arts degree at the Art Institute of Ohio—Cincinnati, and Carter has said they were planning to move to Colorado later that year.

Skeletal remains identified as Markham’s were found in 2013 in a wooded area in Cedar Grove, Indiana, about 20 miles (about 32 kilometers) west of her home in Fairfield. Authorities ruled her death a homicide.

In February, Jonathan Palmerton was arrested in connection with Markham’s death on a felony perjury charge. That case remains active, authorities said, but specific details on why he was charged have not been disclosed.