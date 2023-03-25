Washington competes at Chillicothe Fairweather Relays

CHILLICOTHE — The Washington High School boys and girls tracks teams traveled to Hernstein Field in Chillicothe on a breezy Saturday morning to participate in the Chillicothe Fairweather Relays.

A total of eight teams took part in this event, including Washington, Hillsboro, Chillicothe, Unioto, Teays Valley, Logan, Huntington, and Waverly.

The Washington girls team finished in sixth place with a total of 41 team points, while the boys finished in eighth with a total of 33 team points.

For the girls running events, the 4 x 200-meter relay team consisting of Kierstyn Mitchell, Morgan Cartwright, Allie Mongold, and Megan Mongold finished in first place with a time of 1:27.60.

The 4 x 400-meter relay team which consisted of the same four girls, finished in second place with a time of 4:25.48.

The 4 x 800-meter relay team, consisting of Chinatsu Obayashi, Mylee Rodriguez, Alicia Navarette, and Kaithlyn Maquiling, finished in seventh with a time of 15:49.49. The sprint medley team featuring Lydia Mootispaw, Maggi Wall, Aysha Haney, and Allie Mongold, came in third place with a time of 2:01.16.

The shuttle hurdle team of Morgan Cartwright, Maggi Wall, Maggie Pfeifer, and Kaithlyn Maquiling finished in fifth place with a time of 1:19.18.

In the girls field events, Mackayla Cartmell and Ava Ruggles tied for seventh with jumps of 4’ 2”. Jordan McCane was 11th in the long jump with a distance of 13’ 2 ½”. Brooklyn Wade was ninth in the shot put with a throw of 26’ 11”. Wade also placed third in the discus with a throw of 76’ 6 ½”.

For the boys running events, the 4 x 100-meter relay team of Gabe Perez, Mason Coffman, Rocky Jones, and Caden Shiltz finished third with a time of 45.90.

The 4 x 200-meter relay team of Perez, Coffman, Shiltz, and Matthew Colflesh also placed third with a time of 1:37.79.

The 4 x 400-meter relay team of Coffman, Perez, Isaiah Wightman, and Andrew Young came in seventh with a time of 3:55.24.

The 4- x- 800-meter relay team of Randon Stolzenburg, T.J. Ooten, Avery Wightman, and Christian Rio Amador finished in eighth with a time of 11:46.

The 4 x 1600-meter relay team of the same four runners also came in eighth with a time of 20:00. The sprint medley team of Isaac Hood, Austin Thomas, Panth Shah, and Isaiah Wightman came in seventh with a time of 1:49.47.

In the boys field events, Paris Nelson placed fifth in the high jump with a jump of 5’ 8.” Andrew Young finished in seventh with a jump of 5’4.”

Rocky Jones was seventh in the long jump with a distance of 18’, while Young was ninth with a jump of 17’ 11 ¾.”

Reece Self was 14th in the shot put with a throw of 34’ 11,” and Miguel Utrera was 15th with a throw of 34’ 8 ½.” In the discus, Self was 14th with a throw of 91’ 5 ½”.

Washington is back in action on Saturday, April 1 when they host Miami Trace at 10 a.m. This meet will also feature the Washington and Miami Trace Jr. High teams.