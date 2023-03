Weekly Sports Schedule

By

Spring Sports Schedule – Week of 3/27-4/1

Mon., March 27

MT Tennis vs Circleville 4:30 p.m.

MT Jr. High Track & Field at McClain 4:30 p.m.

WCH JV Baseball vs Zane Trace 5:15 p.m.

WCH Varsity Baseball at Zane Trace 5:15 p.m.

WCH JV Softball vs Zane Trace 5:15 p.m.

WCH Varsity Softball at Zane Trace 5:15 p.m.

Tues., March 28

WCH Tennis vs East Clinton 4 p.m.

MT Tennis at Jackson 4:30 p.m.

MT Varsity Track & Field vs Clinton-Massie/Wilmington 4:30 p.m.

MT JV Softball at Huntington 5 p.m.

MT Varsity Softball vs Huntington 5 p.m.

WCH JV Baseball vs Unioto 5 p.m.

WCH Varsity Baseball at Unioto 5 p.m.

WCH JV Softball vs Unioto 5 p.m.

WCH Varsity Softball at Unioto 5 p.m.

Wed., March 29

MT JV Baseball vs Circleville 4:30 p.m.

MT Varsity Baseball vs Circleville at VA Memorial Stadium 4:30 p.m.

WCH JV Baseball vs Wilmington 5 p.m.

WCH Varsity Baseball at Wilmington 5 p.m.

WCH JV Softball vs Wilmington 5 p.m.

WCH Varsity Softball at Wilmington 5 p.m.

Thurs., March 30

MT Tennis at Logan Elm 4:30 p.m.

WCH Tennis vs Chillicothe 4:30 p.m.

MT JV Baseball at Huntington 5 p.m.

MT Varsity Baseball at Huntington 5 p.m.

WCH Varsity Softball vs East Clinton 5 p.m.

MT JV Softball vs Zane Trace 5:15 p.m.

MT Varsity Softball at Zane Trace 5:15 p.m.

Fri., March 31

WCH JV Baseball at Westfall 5 p.m.

WCH Varsity Baseball vs Westfall 5 p.m.

Sat., April 1

MT Varsity Track and Field at Washington 10 a.m.

MT Varsity Baseball vs Grandview Heights 10 a.m.

MT JV Softball at Circleville JV Tournament 11 a.m.

MT Varsity Softball at Ross Southeastern 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. (DH)

WCH JV Softball at Blanchester 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. (DH)

WCH Varsity Softball vs Blanchester 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. (DH)

MT JV Baseball vs Springfield 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. (DH)

WCH Varsity Baseball vs Circleville at VA Memorial Stadium 6 p.m.