Having the peace of God

Philippians 4:7, “And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.”

Before we can have the peace of God, we must first have the peace with God by letting Jesus Christ become our Lord and Saviour. Then we follow a very important lesson and that is this: Be careful for nothing, prayerful for everything, and thankful for anything.

A lot of times we worry or fret when a little talk with the Lord would lighten our burdens. Also, we should be grateful for the blessings that we do have instead of magnifying those problems of life. Someone has said that worry is the interest we pay on the debt of unbelief.

Philippians 4:8, “Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.”

