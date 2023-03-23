Highland County travel report

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Highland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. Projects with active or future traffic impacts are linked to OHGO.com.

NEW

U.S. Route 50 and S.R. 73 Resurfacing — Work is set to begin on April 10 for a resurfacing project on portions of U.S. 50 and S.R. 73. Work will occur daily from 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. One lane of traffic will be maintained throughout construction using flaggers. Estimated completion: summer 2023.

The work is on U.S. 50 between Spickard Road and Fenner Road and on S.R. 73 between U.S. 50 and the Clinton County line.

S.R. 73 Culvert Replacement — Work is set to begin on March 27 for a culvert replacement between Harry Sauner Road and Fenner Avenue. S.R. 73 will be closed for two days for this construction. During the closure traffic will be detoured via Harry Sauner Road, U.S. 62 and Fenner Avenue. Estimated completion: March 28 by 5 p.m.

ONGOING

S.R. 72 Bridge Replacement — Work began March 13 on a bridge replacement on S.R. 72 between Oak Grove Road and S.R. 28, over Middle Fork Lees Creek. S.R. 72 will be closed for 90 days for this construction. During the closure, traffic will be detoured via S.R. 28, S.R. 73 and S.R. 729. Estimated completion: summer 2023.

Strait Creek Road Bridge Replacement — Work begun March 1 on a bridge replacement on Strait Creek Road, approximately 0.5 miles west of S.R. 41. The road was closed March 6 and will remain closed for the duration of construction. During the closure, traffic will be detoured via S.R. 41, Sinking Spring Road and Elmville Road. Estimated completion: summer 2023.

UPDATED

U.S. 50 Resurfacing — Work will resume on a resurfacing project on U.S. 50 between the city of Hillsboro and Carper Lane starting March 27. Remaining work will include repairs and maintenance to bridges along the route. One lane of traffic will be maintained using temporary signals for the duration of the project. Estimated completion: spring 2023.

For more information contact the ODOT District 9 Public Information Office at 740-774-8834.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.