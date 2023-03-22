FRHS ‘Fur Ball’ event returns next month

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The third-annual Fayette Regional Humane Society Fur Ball will occur Saturday, April 22, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. It will be in the Mahan Building at the Fayette County Fairgrounds, 213 Fairview Ave.

The Fur Ball will feature many gourmet hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, live music, and interactive story stations.

There will also be a live auction featuring trips to Ireland, Hawaii, the Caribbean, and Tuscany, hosted by the popular Doug Sorrell in his third Fur Ball appearance.

The story stations will feature the many programs offered by the FRHS, giving guests a chance to interact with the staff and participate in hands-on demonstrations.

Several awards will also be presented to FRHS volunteers and supporters.

Lee Schrader, executive director of the Fayette Regional Humane Society, said “The Fur Ball is a wonderful chance to celebrate animals and learn about the work of the Fayette Regional Humane Society. People who love animals will love this wonderful event and see how they can change animals’ lives!”

Schrader said the proceeds will “Fund our life-saving programs, giving second chances to innocent animals who depend on us.”

Tickets can be purchased at the Fayette Regional Humane Society, located at 513 S. Main St., or by visiting its website at: www.fayetteregionalhumane.org.