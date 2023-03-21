MTHS to present ‘Willy Wonka’ this weekend

Miami Trace High School will present “Willy Wonka” this weekend for its awaited spring play.

Based on the original book by Roald Dahl, “Willy Wonka” tells the story of the celebrity candy maker, Willy Wonka, and the chaos that follows when he decides to open his factory gates to five lucky kids and their parents for a tour. The play follows a young boy named Charlie Bucket and his inspiring journey from poverty to winning the ultimate prize, which is much greater than a lifetime supply of chocolate.

Directors Cameron Baker and Laura Hottinger invite the public to “join the students of MTHS as they create a world of pure imagination,” as the play will dive into the depths of the familiar desire to see good fortune fall upon someone who is deserving of it, and on the flip side, the desire to watch karma deal with someone who is not so deserving.

According to Miami Trace Superintendent Kim Pittser, what makes the play so unique is that the Miami Trace K-5 students have been reading through the “One School One Book” program, which covered the “Willy Wonka” story in its latest chapter. Pittser, along with the rest of Miami Trace’s staff, was happy to have the school involved with the play as a whole.

“We hope to see many of the families of those children at the show,” said Pittser, “and we wish all of our cast and crew the best of performances.”

The family-friendly performance will be held at Miami Trace High School at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25, and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 26. Tickets are now available to purchase only on the school’s website at https://www.miamitrace.k12.oh.us/HometownTicketing.aspx for $10 per ticket.

More information on Trace’s “Willy Wonka” play will be announced on the school’s official podcast, “Panther Cast,” when the newest episode airs Wednesday, March 22. This next episode will take listeners behind the scenes with cast and crew members of this year’s high school musical, Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. The episode is hosted by Student Services & Operations Coordinator, Kylie Lanman, and joining her will be Musical Director, Cameron Baker; Assistant Musical Director, Laura Hottinger; Stage Crew Manager, Jadyn Dawson; Cast Member, Jacob Pettit-Dinardo; and Cast Member, Robbie Bennett.

Listeners can tune in to the Miami Trace official website at https://www.miamitrace.k12.oh.us/ to hear more about the cast and crew, and the adventures behind the making of this performance.