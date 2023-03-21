Authorities exhume remains of 1981 cold case victim

Early this morning, members of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Fayette County Coroner’s Office, Fayette County Prosecutor’s Office, Ohio Attorney General’s Office – Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and the Youngstown Police Department met at the Washington Cemetery to conduct an ordered disinterment of the remains of Theodore “Teddy” Long, 19, of Toledo, Ohio.

As reported in a Feb. 27 press conference, through the collaborative efforts of the above mentioned agencies, Long was identified after being a “John Doe” for over 41 years following the discovery of his murdered body in the creek on Lampe Road in northwest Fayette County in November of 1981. There have been no arrests in this homicide investigation and it remains unsolved.

Today, family members of Theodore Long traveled to Fayette County to join the group of men and women responsible for identifying Theodore after so many years and making it possible for his remains to be transported back to his home in Toledo, Ohio where he will be laid to rest with his family.

Deputies closed the Washington Cemetery for a little over two hours this morning during the disinterment.

Sheriff Vernon Stanforth also extends his appreciation to the staff of the Washington Cemetery, Summers Funeral Home, David Morrow, and former Fayette County Prosecutor James Kiger for their assistance throughout this investigation and disinterment process.

Anyone familiar with Theodore Long or information related to this investigation is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Charles Kyle at the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office by calling (740)335-6170 or by e-mail at [email protected]

Crime tips may also be submitted by visiting the website at www.faycoso.com or downloading the Fayette County OH Sheriff mobile app.