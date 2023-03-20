Perry Peppy Farmers induct officers

The Perry Peppy Farmers 4-H club had 12 members at our fourth meeting.

Candy bar sales are going well. Advisor Amber Leasure held officer inductions. She passed out art supplies to encourage club creativity.

Hannah Bageant, environmental officer, gave a report on Alaskan oil heating the environment. Violet Hall, recreation officer, led us in a game of “Rabbit.” Demonstrations were given. Hannah Bageant shared her sphinx cats with us. Kelsy Douglas showed us how to make paper airplanes.

Next meeting is April 2.